Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rises By 23.0%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,398.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

