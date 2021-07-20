Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rises By 21.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.74. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $40.36.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.