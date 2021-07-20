Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Rises By 22.2%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of VOSSY opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.