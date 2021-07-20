Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Rises By 20.5%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

WAYN stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

