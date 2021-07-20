Showcase (SHO) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $352,235.73 and approximately $160,607.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00136054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.32 or 1.00550146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

