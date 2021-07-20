SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,113 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIBN stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 324,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The company has a market cap of $997.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth about $19,133,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

