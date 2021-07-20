SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $17,081.70 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $17,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SIBN traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 324,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,976. The stock has a market cap of $997.16 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $19,133,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

