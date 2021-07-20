Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMEGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

SMEGF opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

