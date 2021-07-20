Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,756 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 3.8% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Signature Bank by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Signature Bank by 126.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,282,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $13.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.76. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

