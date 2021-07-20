Signature Bank to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of SBNY stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.50. 1,246,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,818. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.