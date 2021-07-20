Signature Bank to Issue Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.50. 1,246,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,818. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

