Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Down 3.1%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.91. 1,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 377,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

