Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. 29,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

