Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $90.17. Approximately 1,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 608,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.36.

SI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.