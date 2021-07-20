Simmons First National (SFNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

