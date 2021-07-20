Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1,781.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,542 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

SKX stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

