Skrumble Network Hits One Day Volume of $98,190.00 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $98,190.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00743346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (CRYPTO:SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

