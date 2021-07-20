Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 20.6% in June

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.80. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

