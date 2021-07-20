Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Position Trimmed by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,071 shares during the period. Slack Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.16% of Slack Technologies worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $140,219.31. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,882 shares of company stock worth $9,667,709. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.