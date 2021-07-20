Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

