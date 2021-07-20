Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sleep Number worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

