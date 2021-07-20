Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sleep Number stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

