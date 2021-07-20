Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. 1,013,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.