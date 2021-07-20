Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.79. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$ EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,898. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

