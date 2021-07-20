Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $161.37 million and approximately $121.36 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

