Smartlands Network Price Tops $4.45 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $163,533.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00014890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.73 or 0.00759191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

