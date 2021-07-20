SmartMesh (SMT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $99,060.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

