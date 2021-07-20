smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $4,344.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00096691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00140386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,608.42 or 0.99744408 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars.

