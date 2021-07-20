Smartshare (SSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $502,662.53

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $502,662.53 and $9,536.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

