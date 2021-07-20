Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $125.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.05 million to $125.61 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,515,288. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

