SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) Announces GBX 1.31 Dividend

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SCRF traded up GBX 6.25 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 83 ($1.08). 23,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.02. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.77 ($1.11).

In related news, insider Richard Burwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

