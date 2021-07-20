SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SWI stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,731,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarWinds news, CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 5,855 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,535.00. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,338 shares of company stock worth $23,297,965. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarWinds by 991.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

