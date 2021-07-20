SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of SolarWinds worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold 509,338 shares of company stock worth $23,297,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

