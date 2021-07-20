Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and $132,451.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00098254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,904.60 or 0.99815453 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

