Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 481.95 ($6.30). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 460 ($6.01), with a volume of 101,883 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 460.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

