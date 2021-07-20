SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 87,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 47,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.