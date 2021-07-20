Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

