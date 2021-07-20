Sora Validator Token (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $217,459.05

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $217,459.05 and $84,521.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,027.75 or 1.00274854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00032397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00049129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Coin Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,476 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

