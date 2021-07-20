SOTA Finance Hits Market Cap of $351,546.28 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. SOTA Finance has a total market capitalization of $351,546.28 and $2.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

