Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.00. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 679 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

