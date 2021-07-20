South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,362. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

