South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 1.3% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Mountain Merger stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

