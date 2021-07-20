South Plains Financial (SPFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

