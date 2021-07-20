Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,861 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.