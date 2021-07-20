SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,852.04 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 83.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,279,935 coins and its circulating supply is 10,172,004 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

