SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,867 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 295,098 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 687,972 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,085,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,384. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92.

