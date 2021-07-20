SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,927,000 after buying an additional 2,132,196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,295,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,510 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 827,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 371,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 124,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.41. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

