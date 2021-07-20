SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stock Position Decreased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,976 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

