SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

SPSM traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41.

