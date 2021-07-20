SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,184. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

