Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 82,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,241. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
