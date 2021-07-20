Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman Acquires 1,000 Shares

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SPE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 82,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,241. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 618.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

